wrestling / News

Ric Flair, Charlotte, Vince Russo, More React to Death of Hulk Hogan

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Image Credit: WWE

Following the shocking news today that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, the wrestling world has started to react. Ric Flair, who was one of Hogan’s main rivals in WCW when Hogan first arrived at the promotion, posted the following on X.

“! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻”

Charlotte Flair noted that Hogan was there for her when her father nearly passed away eight years ago. Her post is below.

“When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan.

My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke.

Rest in peace, brother”

Rob Van Dam, Vince Russo, EC3, James Storm, Tom Lawlor, and others have also reacted to the news. You can see their posts from social media below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Ashish

More Stories

loading