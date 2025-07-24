TNA Wrestling, Jake Roberts, Pat McAfee, More React to Hulk Hogan Death

Following the shocking news today that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, the wrestling world has continued to react. Carlos Silva, President of TNA, shared his reaction through the TNA X account:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.

— Carlos Silva, TNA President”

Hogan, of course, spent several years in TNA, first briefly in 2003, then for a longer run from 2009 to 2013.

Jake Roberts also shared his reaction to the news:

“It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever.

RIP Hulkster”

