Various News: Hulk Hogan Back At Doctor’s Office, Damian Priest Injury Storyline Update

– Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he was once again at the doctor’s office. No word on what happened to him. Hogan is seen wearing a mask in the video. Hogan did suffer a torn right biceps back in March.

Ouch once again brother HH pic.twitter.com/Y4gq2TMbr2 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 26, 2020

– Here’s the latest NXT Injury Report which notes that Damian Priest complained of back and rib pains after being attacked outside the WWE Performance Center by Cameron Grimes, then losing a match to Grimes.