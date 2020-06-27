wrestling

Various News: Hulk Hogan Back At Doctor’s Office, Damian Priest Injury Storyline Update

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel 1

– Hulk Hogan revealed on Twitter today that he was once again at the doctor’s office. No word on what happened to him. Hogan is seen wearing a mask in the video. Hogan did suffer a torn right biceps back in March.

– Here’s the latest NXT Injury Report which notes that Damian Priest complained of back and rib pains after being attacked outside the WWE Performance Center by Cameron Grimes, then losing a match to Grimes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damien Priest, Hulk Hogan, Ashish

More Stories

loading