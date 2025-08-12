Trailer for Tonight’s New Hulk Hogan Documentary Features Vince McMahon

The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, which is produced by TMZ, is set to premiere tonight at 8PM ET on FOX and will feature interviews with Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Goldberg, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Mick Foley, Jimmy Hart and Jacob Fatu. Footage from the interview with McMahon, with his new company logo in the background, is featured in the trailer which can be viewed below.

The documentary will hit Hulu tomorrow.

Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on July 24th, 2025.