Hulk Hogan Doesn’t Get Why Adam Copeland Jumped Off Cage At AEW Double Or Nothing

Hulk Hogan says he doesn’t understand why Adam Copeland took his big bump at AEW Double or Nothing. May’s AEW PPV saw Copeland leap off the top of a cage on top of Malakai Black during their TNT Championship match and ended up breaking his tibia. Hogan recently commented on the spot during an appearance on The Outbound Life, and said it wasn’t something the AEW star had to do.

“I watched Edge [Copeland] jump off the cage the other night,” Hogan said (per Fightful). “I haven’t talked to him yet, but trained professional. Twlight of his career. Jumps off the top. Please explain that to me. He’s over. Most guys who do that, go up and do it because they are not over enough. Edge was over. To do that, I just don’t get it. I haven’t called him yet. I was going to call him last night, but I fell asleep.”

He continued, “I just want to know, ‘Please explain that to me. You’re over like a son of a gun. You didn’t need to do that. You didn’t need to go up there.’ If you’re going to go up there, it doesn’t mean anything, unless you do something better than Mick Foley did. Mick Foley got thrown off the top of the cage and hit the table. If you’re going to beat Mick Foley, you have to get thrown off the top of the cage with no table. I just didn’t get it. It didn’t mean anything because Edge was so over. So over. He didn’t need that.”

Copeland is out of action due to the injury and the TNT Championship was vacated, with Jack Perry winning it at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.