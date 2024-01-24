Hulk Hogan Credits Dusty Rhodes For Getting Him Hooked On Wrestling

Hulk Hogan recently looked back on his initial interest in wrestling, noting that it was because of Dusty Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Sports Illustrated recently and recalled how when he was growing up, Rhodes was the thing that got him hooked on wrestling and led to his getting into the business. You can see highlights below:

On Dusty Rhodes getting him interested in wrestling: “It was Dusty Rhodes who was the one who got me hooked on wrestling. If Dusty Rhodes was not on TV on Saturday or Sunday morning here in Tampa, we were pissed off. We lived for Dusty Rhodes. I loved the matches, but the interviews alone, man–those were incredible. My whole senior year of high school, I lined up my study hall, shop class, and physical ed were classes where I could hide with my friends and wrestle. We’d hide in shop and wrestle, imitating Dusty and Dick Murdoch and the Great Malenko. Those are some of my favorite memories of high school. We all loved Dusty.”

On getting into wrestling because of Dusty: “If it wasn’t for Dusty, none of this happens. He was the main reason I got focused on pro wrestling.”