Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff On Why They’re Confident About RAFW

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show (h/t WrestlingInc) to discuss their new promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW). The promotion is set to feature Olympic-style freestyle wrestling, but presented in a more mainstream way.

Hogan noted that the promotion’s main investor is Left Lane Capital, which is involved with other sports entities such as Shaun White’s Snow League and League One Volleyball.

“Eric [Bischoff] is [funding us],” Hogan joked. “No, just kidding, we’re [being funded] by Left Lane Capital, and they – basically – are in the live sports.”

“So, they were really excited when we stepped up to the line with this idea, and they’re the horsepower behind us.”

Bischoff acknowledged that amateur wrestling has not worked as a viable promotion historically, but said RAFW is in good shape due to their funding and experience executing.

“The reason most good ideas don’t succeed is because they’re either not well-funded – we don’t have that issue – or they have a challenge in execution – I don’t think we’ve got a problem there either,” Bischoff said.