Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan Reportedly Turning Down Lead Role In The Wrestler, Says Hogan Was Probably Trying to Not Come Off As Broken Down Wrestler

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Hulk Hogan reportedly turning down the lead role in The Wrestler, which ended up receiving widespread critical acclaim and two Academy Award nominations including one for Best Actor for Mickey Rourke who ended up with the lead role. Bischoff confirmed that Hogan was sent the script and did pass on the movie. Highlights are below.

On if Hulk Hogan was contacted about the lead role in The Wrestler: “He had the opportunity. I met with Darren [Aronofsky]. Darren wanted to meet with me in New York about being in the movie as well, so it’s not like, there were a lot of people, Ernest “The Cat” Miller was in the movie, for crying out loud. So Darren reached out to a lot of people in the industry. Early on, did reach out to Hulk.”

“I think there were actually two scripts, I could be wrong about this, I’m really just flying off from the hip from 10 years ago. I think there were originally two scripts. Not sure where Darren came in, he might have come in on the first one, I don’t really remember. I do remember that, yeah, they did reach out, they sent Hulk a script.”

On how it’s hard to read a script and judge it if you aren’t used to reading movie scripts: “Unless you’re kind of experienced in it, and you’re used to it, and you’re brain processes a script, a movie script, in a certain way, for people who are unaccustomed to looking at a movie script and have only looked at television formats, you don’t really get the clear picture in your head. You can’t see the scenes the way the writer is really trying to communicate them, because you’re not used to that format. There’s interior, exterior, pan here, I mean, there is a lot of direction within the context of a script that if you’re not used to seeing it, it just distracts you and therefore takes you out of the moment in terms of trying to visualize things.”

On how Hogan probably didn’t want to play a broken down, old, beat up wrestler: “So I think Terry probably looked at that script and went, ‘Eh, I am a broken down old, beat up wrestler, I don’t want to play one in a movie.’ He was trying to run away from the reality, not embrace it at that point. So yeah, he did pass on it.”

