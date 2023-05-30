– During a recent interview with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and why he has a soft spot for the Superstar. Below are some highlights:

Hulk Hogan on Roman Reigns: “I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for Roman, but I think he’s one of the only main event guys that’s keeping the art form alive. He can go out there and wing it. He doesn’t need a writer to tell him what to say.”

On the way Reigns works in the ring: “I can tell by the way he wrestles, he’s not following some choreographed pattern. He is really good with placement and physicality and knowing where he is at all the time in the ring. And it’s like when I wrestled, I never ever, ever talked about my match. I would see guys sit in the back room and talk for an hour about a five-minute match, and I’d go to Andre. I said, ‘What are we doing tonight?’ [Andre responded] ‘Don’t worry.’ I said ‘Okay.’ That’s how I was raised. And I see that in Roman.”

On his friendship with the Anoa’i family and a time he was drinking wine and eating barbecue with Reigns’ family: “…I woke up like at five o’clock in the morning sleeping in the front yard with a bunch of his Samoan brothers. During that time, they took a picture of me holding Roman Reigns, and he was like two or three years old.”