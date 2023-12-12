Hulk Hogan on Who He’d Want to Face in WWE, Praises LA Knight

– During a recent interview with MrSantiZap, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed WWE’s current Superstars, and who he’d be interested in facing. He also had high praise for the work of SmackDown Superstar LA Knight. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.comHogan on who he’d want to face on WWE’s current roster: “If it was somebody from today’s landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business, you know? There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena — there are very few guys who become attractions. But there are some really good main event players [in current WWE] that are right there at greatness. They’re right at the greatness level. And for me to pick one guy out, I figured it just wouldn’t be fair. So [my] choices would be Roman Reigns, of course. Seth Rollins — I’d love to rock him one time. He’s a little cocky for me, I like it. I’d like to get up in Seth Rollins’ face.”

Hulk Hogan on his 2006 match against Randy Orton: “It could have been a fluke that I got the victory. I would love to wrestle Randy Orton again.”

His thoughts on LA Knight: “I think I’d have to get really ugly with him. He’s getting way too big way too fast. But he’s a rising superstar and I love the guy to death, man. I love watching him on TV, too.”