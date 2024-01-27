wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Featured in WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Cold Open Video

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan WWF Wrestling Challenge 10-11-1986, Hulkamania Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– WWE released the Cold Open video for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is featured in the cold open, which you can view below. WWE has been highlighting Hogan throughout this month in celebration of the 40-year anniversary of his first WWE Championship victory in January 1984.

