Hulk Hogan Films Music Video, Jokes About Invading Tonight’s Raw

– Hulk Hogan has revealed what he was in Miami for on Monday, but also referenced a possible Raw invasion tonight. As you can see below, Hogan was in town to film a music video for DJ Cedric Gervais. Hogan and Miami entrpreneur Dave Grutman posted a couple of behind the scenes pics from the music video shoot.

Hogan also posted a video in which he teased possibly appearing on tonight’s Raw, which takes place in the city. Hogan appears to be joking, as he says, “We’ve got Monday Night RAW in Miami, I might have to go invade Monday Night RAW. [I’ll] step in, win the World title in Miami Beach. Maybe so, maybe not.”

Raw takes place tonight from the city and airs live on USA Network.