wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Films Music Video, Jokes About Invading Tonight’s Raw
– Hulk Hogan has revealed what he was in Miami for on Monday, but also referenced a possible Raw invasion tonight. As you can see below, Hogan was in town to film a music video for DJ Cedric Gervais. Hogan and Miami entrpreneur Dave Grutman posted a couple of behind the scenes pics from the music video shoot.
BTS @CedricGervais Music Video with PAPA @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/5UWTwWntVx
— David Grutman (@DaveGrutman) July 30, 2018
So @CedricGervais needed a bass player so we’re taking this show to the top brother. HH #miami #Hulkamania #music #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/XTvvoi8Reg
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 30, 2018
Hogan also posted a video in which he teased possibly appearing on tonight’s Raw, which takes place in the city. Hogan appears to be joking, as he says, “We’ve got Monday Night RAW in Miami, I might have to go invade Monday Night RAW. [I’ll] step in, win the World title in Miami Beach. Maybe so, maybe not.”
Raw takes place tonight from the city and airs live on USA Network.
Flew out of Tampa on our way to Miami, Hollywood style. This plane was too sweet brother. HH #miami #305 #hulkamania pic.twitter.com/7pFR3EjYpP
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 30, 2018