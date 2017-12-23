Various News: Hulk Hogan Hangs Out With Georges St-Pierre, ESPN Looks At Top 2017 Matches

– Georges St-Pierre was in Miami recently where he hung out with Hulk Hogan and DJ/producer David Guetta.

Running strong in Miami with GSP, the greatest fighter ever,we could be the tag team champions brother. HH pic.twitter.com/l6qIFM7sv4 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2017

– ESPN has a list of the top matches of 2017, which includes WWE, NJPW and Lucha Underground. They include:

* Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship (SummerSlam)

* Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series)

* Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

* #DIY vs. The Revival vs. Authors of Pain (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

* The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell)

* Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada trilogy (New Japan Pro Wrestling)

* Killshot vs. Dante Fox (Ultima Lucha Tres)