Hulk Hogan Gets a New Car Christmas (Pics)
Hulk Hogan had a very Merry Christmas, getting a new car that he showed off on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he received a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.
The car runs over $70,000 at the starting price. Hogan wrote:
“Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH”
Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH pic.twitter.com/7rCCluIZET
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 24, 2020