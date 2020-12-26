Hulk Hogan Gets a New Car Christmas (Pics)

Hulk Hogan had a very Merry Christmas, getting a new car that he showed off on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he received a new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

The car runs over $70,000 at the starting price. Hogan wrote:

“Santa just brought me the new Dodge Red Eye Wide Body brother MERRY CHRISTMAS BROTHER HH”