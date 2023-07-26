wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Gets Engaged
Hulk Hogan will be taking a trip down the aisle, as he’s announced his engagement. The WWE Hall of Famer told TMZ that he and SKy Daily, his girlfriend of a year, got engaged last week. Hogan proposes at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.
The couple began dating early last year after Hogan’s divorce from his his second wife Jennifer McDaniel was finalized.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
