As previously reported, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announced that they will launch Real American Freestyle Wrestling with Izzy Martinez. In an interview with Fox and Friends (via Fightful), Hogan spoke about his goals for the new promotion and said that he wants it to be bigger than WWE and UFC.

Hulk Hogan said: “Yes it is. It’s freestyle wrestling and it’s professional now because we get to pay the athletes. Izzy is our linchpin. He has trained all of the Olympic athletes, all the NCAA champions, all the college kids that really have made it. He was our source to pull in all these great athletes and get everybody signed. Our goal is not to be competitive with Dana White and the UFC or the WWE, but to be just as big or bigger because this is an underserved market.”