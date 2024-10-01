Hulk Hogan Says He Got Along Great With Sid Vicious

Hulk Hogan recently spoke about his relationship with the late Sid Vicious, noting that they “got along great.” The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Barstool Rasslin and shared some memories of Vicious, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his relationship with Sid: “I got along great with Sid. I mean in the ring the one thing I can say about Sid is he took care of you. He never hurt me in the ring.”

On Sid being critical of him in shoot interviews: “One thing that kind of catches me off-guard is all these guys — and there’s several of them, not just pointing out Sid — all these guys that I’ve worked with, and all these guys that I’ve done business with, all of a sudden in the twilight of their career, when they’re done they do these shoot interviews. ‘Hulk didn’t know anything about the wrestling business or Hulk was an a**hole,’ and I’m like man, I had no idea that we felt like this … Sid did some of that towards the end, but I would never hold it against him because I love Sid.”