Hulk Hogan, Great Muta, More Pay Tribute to the Late Terry Funk
More wrestling legends, veterans, and industry pros are paying tribute across social media to late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, whose passing was announced yesterday. Hulk Hogan, Scott D’Amore, Mike Tenay, and more have shared their thoughts on Funk, which you can see below.
God bless Terry Funk,only lovr4U my brother
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 24, 2023
テリー・ファンクさんがお亡くなりになった。
1989年頃、WCWでグレート・ムタのタッグパートナーとして、全米を一緒に巡業でドライブしたり、アマリロの家に招いてもらったり、懐かしい思い出がたくさんある。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/XBBVbA7d3b
— 武藤 敬司 (@muto_keiji) August 24, 2023
I Will Treasure My Memories With Terry Funk FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/i6EK2iA0yy
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023
Funk you forever. ❤️
Rest in paradise, my friend.
The Dirty Funker, Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/PQ4uPOPXHo
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) August 24, 2023
Terry Funk was the best. And this story is absolutely true. https://t.co/JkEAc5zVpB
— Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) August 24, 2023
Terry Funk was everything that’s right about professional wrestling. Everything.
— Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) August 24, 2023
Today we lost a true legend. Terry Funk reach spanned generations.
This pic is from the 1st time I ever met the Terry in 1994.
Years later in the 2000s I got the opportunity to work with Terry in the ring. It’s a night I will cherish forever.
RIP Funker pic.twitter.com/V3zvmC3k3r
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 24, 2023
I think about Terry Funk joyfully showing 21 year old Bryce and Eddie Kingston his sole caved in buttcheek in an IWA Mid-South locker room in Highland, Indiana often.
But more than usual today. Rest easy, Funker.
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 24, 2023
We lost one of the all time greats.influenced,innovated,& especially entertained all of us. Loved seeing terry as a fan, enjoyed working w/ him, & especially enjoyed how nice he was as a person. Nobody has anything bad to say about terry. Universally respected. Loved by all of us pic.twitter.com/uUGpQ2JuXk
— Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 23, 2023
