Hulk Hogan, Great Muta, More Pay Tribute to the Late Terry Funk

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989 Image Credit: WWE

More wrestling legends, veterans, and industry pros are paying tribute across social media to late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, whose passing was announced yesterday. Hulk Hogan, Scott D’Amore, Mike Tenay, and more have shared their thoughts on Funk, which you can see below.

