wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Has Altercation With Fan At Lounge
October 26, 2019 | Posted by
A video has surfaced online of Hulk Hogan having an altercation with a fan that apparently wasn’t respecting his privacy. The Hulkster was at a lounge when accosted by the fan. He told the fan to calm down because he “didn’t know who he was dealing with.”
He added: “You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.”
You can see the video below, via Barstool Sports:
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Weighs in on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release, Why He May Not Have Been a Good Fit
- Jim Ross On Chris Candido Being Unhappy During His WWE Run, The Kliq Being ‘Brutal’ To Him
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad