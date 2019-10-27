Hulk Hogan Has Altercation With Fan At Lounge

A video has surfaced online of Hulk Hogan having an altercation with a fan that apparently wasn’t respecting his privacy. The Hulkster was at a lounge when accosted by the fan. He told the fan to calm down because he “didn’t know who he was dealing with.”

He added: “You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.”

You can see the video below, via Barstool Sports: