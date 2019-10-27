wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Has Altercation With Fan At Lounge

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

A video has surfaced online of Hulk Hogan having an altercation with a fan that apparently wasn’t respecting his privacy. The Hulkster was at a lounge when accosted by the fan. He told the fan to calm down because he “didn’t know who he was dealing with.”

He added: “You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.

You can see the video below, via Barstool Sports:

View this post on Instagram

Don’t mess with the Hulk, brother (via @Sam_albert1)

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading