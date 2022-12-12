Hulk Hogan Says His Helmet Was Not Universally Appealing

In a recent appearance with Ringside Collectibles, Hulk Hogan shared some details about his in-ring gimmicks over the years and pointed out one that seemingly only appealed to the wrestler himself (per Wrestling Inc). Hogan referenced the helmet he occasionally wore in matches but that did not seem to hold much value for anyone else in the industry. You can find a highlight from Hogan and watch the full interview below.

On why he started wearing a helmet in the ring: “I came up with the helmet to try to come up with a way to kind of give the guys an out like if I put the helmet on, I cheated, I gave a headbutt on them or something, I thought, ‘Maybe I could get them to do the one, two, three.’ That’s where the helmet originally came from, so the bad guys wouldn’t be whining and crying because, you know, the office wanted me to go over. So, that’s where the helmet came from originally. I don’t think [Vince McMahon] likes it at all. I don’t think, I don’t think anybody liked it except for me.”