Bruce Prichard On Hulk Hogan Pushing For Honky Tonk Man To Win Intercontinental Title, Hogan’s Love Of The Gimmick, Honky Losing To The Ultimate Warrior

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Hulk Hogan pushing for The Honky Tonk Man to win the Intercontinental Title, Honky losing the title to The Ultimate Warrior, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Hulk Hogan pushing for Honky Tonky Man to win the Intercontinental title after Butch Reed reportedly no-showed: “I definitely believe the part about Hulk suggesting Honky Tonky Man to be Intercontinental Champion. That I would put money on. I did hear the thing with Hulk, and Hulk and Honky were friends. And I know Hulk was always a big fan of the Honky Tonk Man gimmick. So I could see Hulk going to Vince easily and saying ‘Yeah, brother, what about him?’ That I could see in a heartbeat. Even more so I could see Hulk campaigning even harder than that for him because he just loved the gimmick that much.”

On Honky Tonk Man losing the title to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988: “Honky didn’t have a problem [losing]. I think it was the right thing to do for Warrior and obviously Honky agreed with that. And it was the right thing to do for business. It was good. I’ll also tell you Honky didn’t ever let him press slam him again after that or at least he didn’t grab him by the nuts, that’s for damn sure. He only did that one time.”

On Warrior beating Honky being one of the biggest pops in wrestling history: “Still to this day, even if you don’t have all that background you had, it’s still a goosebump-inducing moment because it was just so big. Honky went out and set the table and here comes Warrior – bing, bang, boom, thank you. That place was on fucking fire. I put that pop up there in the same pop with Worcester with Austin coming out when Mick won the title. It was just one of those moments where the roof comes off the place.”

