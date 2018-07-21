Various News: Hulk Hogan Honors Fallen Indiana Police Officer, Lana Shows Off At ESPYs, Look At Lars Sullivan’s Published Letter To WWE Magazine

– Hulk Hogan honored fallen Southport, Indiana police officer Aaron Allan at an autograph signing at Hogan’s Beach Shop. Allan was killed last year after he was shot 11 times after responding to an overturned vehicle call. One of Allan’s friends was at the signing and gave him a Lieutenant Allan Challenge Coin, which he had ever since Allan’s death.

Hogan said: “He’s carried this coin ever since his buddy got shot and now we have it. The Hulkamaniacs have it, brother. We’ll take care of this. We love you, man.”

– Here’s a video of Lana going to the ESPYs, as well as photo of her on the red carpet.

– A user on Twitter noted that Dylan Miley, better known to WWE fans as Lars Sullivan, had a letter to WWE Magazine published back in 2009. Sullivan confirmed it was him.

The letter reads: “I was the high school football jock and she was the very sexy, 5’4”, 120 pound cheerleader. We were together for two years and matched up perfectly. We both liked sports. I attempted to get her into WWE by bringing her to live events. She didn’t like them, but they were my treat, so, she came anyway. I would go to her high school volleyball games. That was our compromise. The only thing that tore us apart was my obsession with wrestling and her dislike of big, oily men smashing each other with steel chairs. Things finally came to a head when I traveled to New York City for ECW One Night Stand in 2005. Her birthday fell on a day of the trip. Of course, she took it as an insult. She said, ‘If you go, then it’s over.’ Honestly, I didn’t care ’cause I was never gonna miss One Night Stand. After I returned home, I tried to smooth things over. I even gave her a present for her birthday. It was an ECW shirt. We haven’t spoken since.“