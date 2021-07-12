wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik & More Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff, WWE Releases Hall of Fame Induction Video

July 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWF Wrestling Challenge 10-18-1984 Paul Orndorff

The passing of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has drawn reactions across the wrestling world from the likes of Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik, CM Punk, and many more. As noted earlier today, Orndorff passed away at the age of 71. WWE, AEW, the Cauliflower Alley Club and more paid tribute to the Hall of Famer and you can see reactions from a host of names below.

WWE also released the full Hall of Fame induction video for Orndorff as you can see:

