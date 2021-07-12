Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik & More Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff, WWE Releases Hall of Fame Induction Video

The passing of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has drawn reactions across the wrestling world from the likes of Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik, CM Punk, and many more. As noted earlier today, Orndorff passed away at the age of 71. WWE, AEW, the Cauliflower Alley Club and more paid tribute to the Hall of Famer and you can see reactions from a host of names below.

WWE also released the full Hall of Fame induction video for Orndorff as you can see:

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021

So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull. Great Guy, Legit Tough! He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5dFDmqZh2N — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 12, 2021

Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful. — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 12, 2021

I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life

I've paid to see him wrestle so many times

Never saw him have a bad match ever

Truly Wonderful #piledriver pic.twitter.com/7nNssgqkXe — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud. Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021

Thank you giving me my start in professional wrestling. You were hard on me but taught me well and accepted nothing less than my best every time.

Rest In Peace to my first trainer and one of greatest wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots:

Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. pic.twitter.com/S0WKKP5F27 — 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful. — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 12, 2021

Wow so sad to hear about the passing of Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. Part of my childhood. RIP 🙏🏼 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 12, 2021

A #WrestleMania main eventer, @WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry’s best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/7UKP1s2yiI — Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul. pic.twitter.com/h7crlyHme6 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 12, 2021

Rest In Peace Paul Orndorff. You were a major reason why I wanted to become a professional wrestler. God speed sir. #MrWonderful — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) July 12, 2021

Man, I had so many matches and learned a ton with #PaulOrndorff

Hate to see this, but know he's not in pain anymore. #RIPPaulOrndorff 💙🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 12, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff #RIP Truly a legend who kept everyone’s eyes glued to the screen when he was on. — Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) July 12, 2021

RIP Paul Orndorff. I was at the Big Event in Toronto as a kid watching Mr. Wonderful vs Hulk. I was lucky to interact with him at CAC & shows. Orndorff was always kind, dropped knowledge & treated you well.

"You're green until you break a 1000 matches" Mr.Wonderful Paul Orndorff pic.twitter.com/1Vah8QY1u4 — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) July 12, 2021

RIp Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff. One of the first “bad guys” I gravitated towards as a very young fan. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) July 12, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Mr Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. One hell of a worker, and a good guy. Prayers go out to his family and friends. 🙏 — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) July 12, 2021

Wow. Saddened to hear Paul Orndorff’s passing. Great guy. I was around him shortly when he was first breaking in in Florida. Tough guy too. Condolences to family and fans. RIP #Mr1derful. @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino @rdore2000 pic.twitter.com/H29hvLn0MV — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) July 12, 2021

The wrestling world has lost another great one In Mr. wonderful Paul Orndorff. I loved the way he sold in the ring, As a heel. One of the all time greats. My condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P. you will be missed . #MrWonderful #wwf pic.twitter.com/XnnpMySMli — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was a legend beat the shit out of Vader with one working arm! RIP! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 12, 2021

My introduction to wrestling was a Paul Orndorff vs. Salvatore Bellomo match on the MSG Network in 1984. His sheer presence made me believe and opened the doors to a life long fandom. What an incredible performer. #RIPMrWonderful pic.twitter.com/LzwotLAUhn — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 12, 2021

Godspeed, Paul Orndorff. Thank you for the opportunities you afforded me and the knowledge you passed down. You always shot me straight, and though I never told you, you were the reason I learned and used the Piledriver. Rest well, sir. 🙏 https://t.co/r33WK988DP — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 12, 2021