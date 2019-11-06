Hulk Hogan Is Having Back Surgery On Tuesday

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan revealed that he will be going in for another back surgery next week. Here are highlights:

On his appearance on The Goldbergs: “This episode is a prime example of what Hulk Hogan has meant to four generations of people. There is something there that connects us. The only way I can explain it is by mentioning that I just bought a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. It’s the same exact car I had in high school—Omaha orange, a vinyl top, bucket seats, a skinny little steering wheel, it’s a bad ass car. So I’m driving down the road with the window down, and the biggest smile came on my face when the memory of how I used to feel in that car returned. That’s Hulkamania. It’s a nostalgic, old-school feeling that continues to connect us.”

On his surgery and possibly wrestling again: “I’m going in for another back surgery next Tuesday. They’re going to fuse six levels together, so we’ll see how I feel after that.”

On the support he’s received: “People have stuck by me, even when I made mistakes. Their love and loyalty have blown me away. The memory of wrestling still connects me to people. Hopefully it’s a memory that will live forever.”