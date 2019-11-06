wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Is Having Back Surgery On Tuesday

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan revealed that he will be going in for another back surgery next week. Here are highlights:

On his appearance on The Goldbergs: “This episode is a prime example of what Hulk Hogan has meant to four generations of people. There is something there that connects us. The only way I can explain it is by mentioning that I just bought a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. It’s the same exact car I had in high school—Omaha orange, a vinyl top, bucket seats, a skinny little steering wheel, it’s a bad ass car. So I’m driving down the road with the window down, and the biggest smile came on my face when the memory of how I used to feel in that car returned. That’s Hulkamania. It’s a nostalgic, old-school feeling that continues to connect us.”

On his surgery and possibly wrestling again: “I’m going in for another back surgery next Tuesday. They’re going to fuse six levels together, so we’ll see how I feel after that.”

On the support he’s received: “People have stuck by me, even when I made mistakes. Their love and loyalty have blown me away. The memory of wrestling still connects me to people. Hopefully it’s a memory that will live forever.”

