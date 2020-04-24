wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Is Now A Consultant and Executive Producer for Biopic
April 24, 2020
As we reported yesterday, Chris Hemsworth said in an interview that he has yet to read a script for the Hulk Hogan biopic, in which he will play the Hulkster. PWInsider reports that Hogan has now officially joined the film as a consultant and executive producer.
The film is expected to focus on the origins and rise of Hulkamania, and will not follow the tragedy or scandals from Hogan’s later career. Netflix is reportedly involved in the film as well. Bradley Cooper, who was previously linked to play Vince McMahon in WWE Studios’ Pandemonium, will produce this one. The script is being written by John Pollono (Stronger) and Scott Silver (Joker). Eric Bischoff will also produce.
