Hulk Hogan Jokes About Getting WrestleMania 35 Venue Wrong, Then Gets it Wrong

– Hulk Hogan did a callback to his WrestleMania 30 botch at WrestleMania 35 by pretending to get the arena name wrong…and then got it wrong. Hogan appeared in the opening moments of WrestleMania when host Alexa Bliss summoned him with a snap of her fingers for a WrestleMania moment, as you can see below.

As Fightful notes, Hogan joked about his infamous moment when he called the New Orleans Superdome the “Silverdome” at WrestleMania XXX before referring to the MetLife Stadium as the “MetLife Center.” But hey, he’s getting closer, right?

You can see pics and video of the segment below.

We're getting STRAIGHT to the BLISS as #WrestleMania host @AlexaBliss_WWE kicks things off tonight! pic.twitter.com/DEtzFlDf8x — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019