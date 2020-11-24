wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set
Hulk Hogan took to social media to pay tribute to Undertaker, in his own inimitable way. Hogan posted to Twitter to comment on Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series and claimed that he told Taker that Vince McMahon needed to meet him when they met on the set of Suburban Commando, where Taker played the role of Hutch:
Amazing career the Undertaker has had,30yrs of Main Events and always was nothing but money,I will never forget Taker on the set of Suburban Commando,I told him Vince needs to meet you,30 awesome years brother HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020
