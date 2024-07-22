Hulk Hogan Says There’s A Learning Curve For Working In Front of a Live Crowd

In an interview with Live The Outbound Life (via Wrestling Inc), Hulk Hogan spoke about working in front of a live crowd and explained why it has a learning curve for younger wrestlers.

He said: “Sometimes these wrestlers will be at the Performance Center, working with Shawn Michaels and whoever is there, and as soon as they get in front of a crowd they’re like … way behind the curve. This is a whole learning curve. What I had was, playing music for ten years and being in front of a live audiences and live crowds — small, very small, it wasn’t very big at that time — you had a rapport with the crowd and you weren’t afraid to walk up to a microphone and talk or to be over animated and have fun on stage when you’re playing, really get into it. Being in front of that crowd, I wasn’t spooked the first time I went out to wrestle. I wasn’t … [thinking] ‘Oh my god, there’s people out there’. Before you go and start wrestling in Madison Square Garden, you better put in some serious seat time, otherwise you’ll poop the bed when you get there.“