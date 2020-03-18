wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Looks Back at WrestleMania X8 Match in Social Media Post

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Rock WrestleMania 18 Matches

Hulk Hogan was feeling nostalgic on the 18th anniversary of his match with The Rock at WrestleMania X8 and took to social media to comment on it. Hogan posted to Facebook sharing a link to the full match and commemorating the anniversary of the bout.

The caption is very matter-of-fact, reading:

18 years ago today ( 3-17-02) one of the greatest Wrestlemania matches of all time went down at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the second WrestleMania at that venue (following WrestleMania VI in 1990). Attendance: 68,237
Date: March 17, 2002

