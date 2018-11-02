WWE News: Hulk Hogan Makes First Comments Since WWE Return At Crown Jewel, The Bar Comment On Title Win

– After Hulk Hogan officially made his return to WWE television at WWE Crown Jewel, the Hulkster made his first comments on social media since the show. He wrote:

It’s great to be back with my @WWE Universe family. The love and welcome from the talent and stark raving Hulkamaniacs totally blew me away brother. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 2, 2018

– WWE has posted a new backstage interview with The Bar, who comment on their victory over The New Day at the same event.