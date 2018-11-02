wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Makes First Comments Since WWE Return At Crown Jewel, The Bar Comment On Title Win
– After Hulk Hogan officially made his return to WWE television at WWE Crown Jewel, the Hulkster made his first comments on social media since the show. He wrote:
It’s great to be back with my @WWE Universe family. The love and welcome from the talent and stark raving Hulkamaniacs totally blew me away brother. Only Love HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 2, 2018
– WWE has posted a new backstage interview with The Bar, who comment on their victory over The New Day at the same event.
EXCLUSIVE: Now that @WWETheBigShow is firmly in their corner, #TheBar truly believes that no one, and they mean NO ONE, can take the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles away from them! #WWECrownJewel @WWESheamus @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/ZyUgrEcJtw
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018