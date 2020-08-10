Hulk Hogan, Michael Hayes, ROH And More Pay Tribute To Kamala

The tribute to wrestling icon James ‘Kamala’ Harris continue to pour in, with posts on social media from Hulk Hogan, Ring of Honor, Michael Hayes and others. Harris died yesterday at the age of 70 and several wrestlers have already paid their respects.

Hogan wrote: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Kamala. His passion for entertaining a crowd was second to none. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans, much love. Rest in peace.”

Hayes added: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Harris “Kamala”. My sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. Did his gimmick to perfection, loved working with him. Terry, Percy, Suger Bear and myself all started together for the Caulkin’s in Miss. R.I.P.”

ROH said in a statement: “ROH MOURNS THE LOSS OF KAMALA

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that legendary pro wrestler Kamala (James Harris) has died. He was 70.

Kamala was one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world in the 1980s and had memorable matches with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant.

Kamala unsuccessfully challenged Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship in 2006. He also made an appearance at Supercard of Honor in 2009.

ROH extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala……. first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. 👊🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came. An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great “Ugandan Giant” Kamala. His memory will live on forever. ~PHS#RIPKamala #Kamala #WWE #WWF pic.twitter.com/LnxIM0D59F — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) August 10, 2020

Absolutely crushed to hear that Kamala has passed away. Had the privilege to meet him a handful of times. He was a pure sweetheart of a man. The Ugandan Giant/Headhunter was one of my favorite characters in wrestling history. Unforgettable as a man & as a wrestler. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/6mS9bxYUef — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) August 9, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kamala. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7wGbDdc8NS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2020

Rest in peace, Kamala. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 10, 2020

A character that you created and a nice, nice man. Athletic Big Man… RIPKAMALA🙏 https://t.co/3OWHehBLWg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 10, 2020