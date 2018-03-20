Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, & More React To The Ultimate Deletion

Following last night’s WWE Raw, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Shane Helms & more reacted to the Ultimate Deletion…

Tonight was much more than just a professional victory on #RAW for me..

It was an ENORMOUS PERSONAL VICTORY.

I couldn't have done it without YOU, my LOYAL #WOKENWarriors..#UltimateDELETION has been the #1 WORLDWIDE TREND for OVAH an hour now..

Thank you.

Gracias.

Merci. pic.twitter.com/sXj5x5shwq

— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018