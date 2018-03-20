wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, & More React To The Ultimate Deletion
Following last night’s WWE Raw, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Shane Helms & more reacted to the Ultimate Deletion…
Tonight was much more than just a professional victory on #RAW for me..
It was an ENORMOUS PERSONAL VICTORY.
I couldn't have done it without YOU, my LOYAL #WOKENWarriors..#UltimateDELETION has been the #1 WORLDWIDE TREND for OVAH an hour now..
Thank you.
Gracias.
Merci. pic.twitter.com/sXj5x5shwq
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018
I’m deleted. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018
I HAVE NO IDEA WTF I JUST SAW…BUT I LIKED IT!
.#FinalDeletion#RAW @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/tLmaByer6b
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2018
My 2nd original piano arrangement of the night just aired on #RAW. Not to say I told you so, but….
YEAH. pic.twitter.com/mwCQgqa7Vl
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 20, 2018
Now to clean this mess #UltimateDELETION
— Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) March 20, 2018
I was the Agent/Producer for the first Hardy Compound Deletion gimmick. When Matt told me his plans I just said, “Okay,” and stayed my ass at home. 😁😁 Sometimes you got to let artists create their art. Kudos to everyone involved in this maniacal production. Loved it.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 20, 2018