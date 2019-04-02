wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Gives Network Pick of the Week, WWE Teams With Roku For WrestleMania Contest
– WWE has released their latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Hulk Hogan. In the video, which you can see below, Hogan names his WrestleMania V match against Randy Savage:
– WWE is teaming with Roku for a WrestleMania sweepstakes. The winner gets a WWE merchandise pack, a WrestleMania 35 lithograph and a Roku Ultra with a three-month WWE Network subscription. Details are below:
🇺🇸 only. Ends 4/3. Official Rules: https://t.co/oRCAW9AXcv
— Roku (@Roku) April 2, 2019
