Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund on Raw

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel 1

– Hulk Hogan made his return to Raw in order to pay tribute to the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. You can see a clip of the segment below via WWE’s Twitter account. Okerlund passed away last week at the age of seventy-six.

In the clip that you can see below, Hogan cuts an Okerlund-related promo “one more time” and proceeds to start off with his famous “Lemme tell you something, Mean Gene” before imagining that Okerlund is in heaven setting up a match with Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior vs. Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect with Andre the Giant as referee, while “breaking up a fight” between Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon.

