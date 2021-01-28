Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute to Andre the Giant On Anniversary of Death

In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his Wrestlemania III opponent Andre the Giant, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 46. While Hogan posted the tribute yesterday, today is actually the anniversary according to Andre biographer Pat Laprade.

Hogan wrote: “28yrs ago Andre passed,my big brother,he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd. His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that u don’t talk about beforehand RIP HH”

Laprade explained the mixup as being due to Andre leaving to play cards on the 27th, but not getting back until 1 am, which would have been the 28th already.

Guys, just for the record, Andre the Giant didn’t pass away on January 27, but on January 28 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fAaqg2qJr6 — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) January 27, 2021

Is the confusion from it being the 28th in France when he died but still technically the 27th here when he passed? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 27, 2021

No. It comes from the way the story was told. It was said he went out to play cards on the Wednesday night (the 27th), came back and passed away in his sleep. But I spoke to the doorman of the hotel and Andre, as usual, only came back around 1am, so already on the 28th. — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) January 27, 2021

Ah. Although that would have still been the 27th in North America. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 28, 2021