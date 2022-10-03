Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Antonio Inoki

As previously reported, icon and all-time wrestling great Antonio Inoki passed away on Friday at the age of 79. The wrestling world has come out to mourn the Hall of Famer, which includes Hulk Hogan.

Hogan wrote: “It seems like I spent half my wrestling career working with New Japan,after many years I became accepted and traveled on the Japanese bus,worked out,lived,and sometimes fought the Americans,Inoki was truly ICHIBAN,rip my brother,love you Ax Bomba”