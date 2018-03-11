Various News: Hulk Hogan Discusses Previously Wanting to Play Pro Baseball During MLB Team Visit, Goldberg Set to Appear on Graveyard Carz, and Kevin Nash Set to Host WrestleMania Party

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan recently attended the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training last Friday. USA Today published an article on Hogan’s visit.

Hogan spoke about previously wanting to become a pro baseball player, but an arm break in his final year of high school dashed those hopes. Hogan stated: “I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school. I pitched and played third base. I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan, too. Once my arm wasn’t what it was, I was chasing the wrestling dream around and it finally happened but baseball was the first love.”

– Former WWE Universal champion and 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg will be featured in a new upcoming episode of Graveyard Carz, which he filmed last week. Goldberg previously appeared on the show in December 2016.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is set to host a WrestleMania Week Shenanigans party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. The party is set for Friday April 6 from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am at The Bourbon Cowboy in the French Quarter. More details are available RIGHT HERE.