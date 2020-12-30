wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Praises Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle
While speaking to TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy and Matty Paddock, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan had big praise for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.
On McIntyre, he said: “I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good.”
When asked about Riddle, he added: “I’ve been watching him and he’s really got good instincts. He’s really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done…. he would be the next one I’d put my money on.”
Hulk Hogan: “I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good.”
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 30, 2020
Hulk Hogan on @SuperKingofBros:
"I’ve been watching him and he’s really got good instincts. He’s really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done…. he would be the next one I’d put my money on."
c/o @WWEUK
— Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) December 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing
- Brodie Lee Received Trademark Registration on Ring Name Before His Passing
- Big E Reveals Brodie Lee Wanted to Become a Wrestling Talent Scout After He Retired