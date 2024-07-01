Hulk Hogan Praises Seth Rollins, Calls Him An Attraction

Speaking with Bill Apster for Sportskeeda WresteBinge (per Fightful), WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins had a long run with the World Heavyweight Championship before he lost it to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL and will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

Hogan said, “He’s up with the best. He’s really come into his zone. He morphed through that Joker transition to turning it into his, where he could find his right of passage to feel comfortable in his own skin, but yeah, he’s there, bro. He’s solid as they get. He’s an attraction. All these guys just need to stay healthy. They’re doing the crazy stuff that we didn’t do back in the day, so every time they go for a crazy move, I cringe [laughs].”