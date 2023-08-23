wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says He’s Quit Drinking Despite Pressure From Some Wrestlers
Hulk Hogan has given up alcohol, noting recently that he stopped drinking several months ago. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Muscle & Health for a new interview, during which he revealed that he decided not to drink anymore at the start of the year. You can see the highlights below:
On quitting drinking: “About seven months ago, I decided not to drink any more alcohol. I was at a New Year’s Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn’t condone or like. I saw myself in this environment, and I went, ‘You know what? I don’t know how I got here, but I’m done.’ It was just that one thing… It feels much better to be so clear-headed. I’m no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don’t have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I’m done, I’m done.”
On resisting pressure to drink from some: “I’ve had certain wrestlers look at me in the face and go, ‘If you don’t have a drink with me, you’re not my friend.’ Well, I am your friend, but I’m not going to drink with you. What are you going to do about it?… Sometimes wrestlers are a little intimidating. I have a lot of friends who like to party, but they no longer try to push alcohol on me.”
