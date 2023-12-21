Hulk Hogan Praises Randy Orton, Says He ‘Fits Perfectly’ In WWE

Hulk Hogan is a big fan of Randy Orton, who he says “fits perfectly” within the WWE landscape. Hogan spoke with SI for a new interview where he talked about Orton, who made his return at Survivor Series. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Orton’s work since his return: “Watching Randy now, he fits perfectly. Not only does he adjust to the styles of the young guys, but watch his matches. He slows guys down and teaches them in the match. On the spot, he calls audibles and shows them how to do it. Open my hand, here’s the diamond. He’s transitioned from old school to this hybrid.”

On wishing he was in shape enough to have a match with Orton: “If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring.”