Hulk Hogan Reaches Settlement With Cox Radio & More Over $110 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit

Hulk Hogan has put a final end to the legal battle over his infamous sex tape, settling with the defendants of his final lawsuit. BayNews9 in Tampa reports that Hogan has settled with Cox Radio, Cox DJs Mike “Cowhead” Calta and Matt “Spiceboy” Loyd on the $110 million lawsuit brought against them, the remainder of the judgment from his $140 million win back in 2016 against Gawker Media.

The current lawsuit alleged that the defendants conspired to leak the sex tape with Heather Clem, the ex-wife of Bubba The Love Sponge. That tape ended up in the hands of Gawker, who posted snippets of it online. The lawsuit over the tape led to it being revealed in 2015 by the National Enquirer that on the tape, Hogan made racist comments which caused him to be cut loose by WWE among other things.

Hogan’s $140 million win put Gawker out of business, forcing them to file for bankruptcy and settle with Hogan for $31 million. Hogan went after the Cox Radio and the rest for the remaning judgment. Bubba was under contract with Cox Radio and Calta and Loyd worked there as well. The lawsuit alleged that the sex tape began making its way around Cox Radio studios in early 2012.

The defendants denied the allegations contained in the lawsuit and the battle has been waging since, but the whole thing was quietly settled on Thursday under confidential terms. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in January 2021.