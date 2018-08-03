Hulk Hogan Reportedly Reunites With Kevin Nash & Scott Hall, Films Content

– Hulk Hogan has teamed up with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in Orlando, Florida and were filming content together. Wrestling Inc reports that the trio were seen by a fan at Hogan’s Beach Shop, with Hogan sporting his “Hollywood” beard and all three stars dressed in nWo gear.

The fan noted that the store was closed for a few hours, with a camera crew on hand. You can see pics at the link.

Hogan has been posting videos teasing a possible nWo-related project, which followed Scott Hall suggesting that should get together. All of this was followed by a rumor yesterday that WWE might do a Network special or a one-off appearance with the group.