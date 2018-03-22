Hulk Hogan Reportedly Set For Andre the Giant Documentary Premiere

– Hulk Hogan is reportedly set to appear at the premiere of WWE and HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary. The Wrestling Observer reports that Hogan will be making his first appearance at a WWE-related event since his 2015 firing in Los Angeles at the film’s premiere.

The news comes after it was reported earlier on Thursday that Hogan was in discussions with WWE in what is supposedly a possible return to the company. WWE said in a statement, “We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”

The Andre the Giant documentary will have its premiere in Los Angeles next Thursday. Hogan was interviewed for the documentary, which looks at Andre’s life and wrestling career.