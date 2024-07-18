Hulk Hogan Set to Speak At Republican National Convention

MSNBC reports that Hulk Hogan will speak at the Republican National Convention later today, along with Dana White and Linda McMahon. Donald Trump is expected to accept the GOP nomination for President of the United States at the RNC tonight as well.

