wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Set to Speak At Republican National Convention
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
MSNBC reports that Hulk Hogan will speak at the Republican National Convention later today, along with Dana White and Linda McMahon. Donald Trump is expected to accept the GOP nomination for President of the United States at the RNC tonight as well.
Two senior campaign officials confirmed to NBC News that Hulk Hogan will speak tonight at the RNC convention ahead of former President Trump formally accepting the GOP nomination for President of the United States.
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Critiques How the Wyatt Sick6 Came Off on WWE Raw This Week
- Bruce Prichard Shoots Down Notion Of Chaos Backstage When Vince McMahon Missed WWE Shows
- Arn Anderson Recalls One Of His Worst Matches Was With The Renegade
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Wrestling Would’ve Died Had WWE Not Ended The Territories