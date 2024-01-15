Hulk Hogan Helps Rescue Teenager From Overturned Car

TMZ reports that Hulk Hogan and a friend helped a teenager escape her car, which overturned on the highway this weekend.

Hogan, his wife Sky Daily and their Marine friend Jake were driving in Clearwater, FL last night when they saw the wreck happen. A car swerved over the lanes, attempting to take an exit the driver almost missed, when it clipped another car. That vehicle was the one that flipped over. Hogan’s car pulled over immediately and Hogan and Jake got out to help. They were the first to get there. Jake used Hogan’s tools to pop the airbag, then they unlocked the girl’s seatbelt and got her safely out of the car.

Paramedics later arrived while Hogan’s group stood nearby. The 17-year-old was said to be rattled but otherwise fine.