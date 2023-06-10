Hulk Hogan Reveals The Number Of Surgeries He’s Had Over Last 15 Years

Hulk Hogan has had to undergo several surgeries over the last decade and a half, and he talked about them in a new interview. Hogan appeared on the Full Send Podcast and talked about how he’s stayed out of the ring because of his health issues that he’s accumulated over the years.

“I haven’t really wrestled since –- I wrestled The Rock at [WrestleMania] 18, Vince [McMahon] at 19, was part of 20 and 21 WrestleManias,” Hogan said (per Wrestling Inc). “But since then I’ve kind of really backed off, still work with the WWE, gone to Saudi Arabia a couple times, and done stuff with Ric [Flair], but nothing physical, because my body shut down on me about 14 or 15 years ago.”

He continued, “I ended up having like 25, 26 surgeries in a row, 10 back surgeries. I went in for one, ended up having 10. Had the knees replaced, after [my left knee] was scoped five times, [right knee] was scoped six times, and finally replaced. I replaced the hips [too].”