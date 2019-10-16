Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Advertised For Final Raw Before Crown Jewel

– Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear on the Raw before their teams do battle at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE is advertising both Hogan and Flair for the October 28th Raw from St. Louis, Missouri, which is the go-home show before Crown Jewel on October 31st.

Crown Jewel will host a five-on-five Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match Currently, the competitors are Seth Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet and two other members to be named against Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and one more to be named. However, Rollins will reportedly be removed from that match due to his Falls Count Anywhere bout against The Fiend on that show.