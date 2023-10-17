Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair’s Cannabis Brands Heading to Nevada

Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair’s respective cannabis brands are heading to Nevada. Premium Produce and Carma HoldCo. announced on Tuesday that Hogan’s Immortal and Flair’s Ric Flair Drip will be sold in Navada under Premium Produce starting today.

The full announcement reads:

Immortal by Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Drip, and Carma HoldCo Join Forces with Premium Produce in Nevada

The iconic names of professional wrestling come together with cultivator Premium Produce to bring cannabis lines to the Nevada market.

Legendary wrestling stars Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair’s cannabis brands, Immortal by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Drip, will join forces with cannabis cultivator, Premium Produce, to bring their product lines to the Nevada market.

Rollout starts today, available at Premium Produce partner stores, with a variety of products across the Ric Flair Drip and Immortal brands, including flower and strain-specific pre-rolls and blunts.

“A lot of celebrities come to us, but Hulk and Ric are different. They’re strategic partners. They’re passionate about the flower, believe in it, and we share the same vision,” remarked Priscilla Vilchis, CEO of Premium Produce. “Their legacy, combined with Premium Produce’s expertise in this field, promises to make this a successful roll-out to the Nevada market.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, added, “We are beyond excited to bring forth this unprecedented synergy between world-renowned personalities and the world of cannabis in such a premier market. The Immortal by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Drip brands will undoubtedly make a significant impact in the Nevada cannabis scene.”

