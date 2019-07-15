wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff & More Set For Raw Reunion
– WWE is bringing in a bunch of big names from the past to boost Raw for an episode later this month. WWE announced during Extreme Rules that the July 22nd episode will be a “Raw Reunion” and feature Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.
You can see the promo for the episode below. Bischoff, of course, is back in the fold as the new Executive Director of Smackdown.
It'll be the BIGGEST reunion in Monday Night #RAW HISTORY.
Don't miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ZrqEhxQmhR
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
